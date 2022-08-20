Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.