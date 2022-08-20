Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
