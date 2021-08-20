 Skip to main content
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

