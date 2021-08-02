 Skip to main content
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

