Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shelter opened at Walton Middle School.
The weather may be a big factor for the afternoon commute, or for traveling across the commonwealth later today.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tod…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be p…