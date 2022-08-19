Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
