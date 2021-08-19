 Skip to main content
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

