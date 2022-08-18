Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.