This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
