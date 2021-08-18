This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 94.68. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thun…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Pe…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low n…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a p…