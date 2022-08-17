 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

