This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
