For the drive home in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
