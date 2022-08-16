Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
