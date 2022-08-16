Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.