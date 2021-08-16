Charlottesville's evening forecast: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thun…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low n…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a p…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville …