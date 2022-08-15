 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Overcast with showers at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

