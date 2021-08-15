For the drive home in Charlottesville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
