Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

