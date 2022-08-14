This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. You may want to s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesvil…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Char…
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Exp…