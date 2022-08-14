 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

