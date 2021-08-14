 Skip to main content
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

