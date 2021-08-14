Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
