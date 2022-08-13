For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. You may want to s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Char…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesvil…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. P…