Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear evening skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

