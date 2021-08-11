Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Don't be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a p…
This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
This evening in Charlottesville: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesvi…