Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

