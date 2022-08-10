This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. You may want to s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Char…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesvil…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly cl…