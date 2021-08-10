Charlottesville's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
