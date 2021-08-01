Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shelter opened at Walton Middle School.
The weather may be a big factor for the afternoon commute, or for traveling across the commonwealth later today.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 de…
Evangeline Lyons, a rising sixth-grader at Albemarle County's Lakeside Middle School, captured this dramatic image of lightning over the Woodbrook area on Sunday.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We w…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area…