Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

Lightning over Woodbrook
Local News

Lightning over Woodbrook

Evangeline Lyons, a rising sixth-grader at Albemarle County's Lakeside Middle School, captured this dramatic image of lightning over the Woodbrook area on Sunday.

