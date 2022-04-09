Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.