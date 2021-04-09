For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
