This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
