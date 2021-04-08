 Skip to main content
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy with showers. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

