Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

