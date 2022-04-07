This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sun…
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll se…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
This evening in Charlottesville: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an i…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scatte…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.