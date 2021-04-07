 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert