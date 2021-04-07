This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
