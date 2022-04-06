 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Some clouds early with showers likely after midnight, and a thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

