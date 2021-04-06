 Skip to main content
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

