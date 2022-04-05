This evening in Charlottesville: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
