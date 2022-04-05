 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

