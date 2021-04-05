 Skip to main content
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

News Alert