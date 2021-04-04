 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert