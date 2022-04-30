Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.