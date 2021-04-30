This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
