For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
