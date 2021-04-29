This evening in Charlottesville: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a h…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepare…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 de…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It shou…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66…