Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.