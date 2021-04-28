 Skip to main content
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Local Weather

