 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert