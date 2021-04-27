 Skip to main content
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

