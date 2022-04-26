This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
