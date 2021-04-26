Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.