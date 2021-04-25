 Skip to main content
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

