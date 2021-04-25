Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a h…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Fri…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Win…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlot…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 de…