Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
