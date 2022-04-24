 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

