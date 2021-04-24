 Skip to main content
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

