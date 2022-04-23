This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Charlottesville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Ch…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Charlottesville people will see temperatures i…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. …
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temp…