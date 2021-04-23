 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert