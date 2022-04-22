This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
