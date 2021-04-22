This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
