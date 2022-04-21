Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.