Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Ch…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Charlottesville people will see temperatures i…
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degree…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 …