Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.